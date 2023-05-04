Equity Investment Corp Makes New $217,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 347,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,859. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

