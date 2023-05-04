Equity Investment Corp Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.21% of PPG Industries worth $63,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $135.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.