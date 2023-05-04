Equity Investment Corp Has $39.39 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $39,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 157,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.