Equity Investment Corp Buys 6,622 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 197,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $173.33. The company had a trading volume of 553,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

