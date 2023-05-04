Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 36.68%.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.20.

GEI stock opened at C$22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.28. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

