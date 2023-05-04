Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.39

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 461976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Equitable Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

