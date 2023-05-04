Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 4% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.00. 887,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,349,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,817 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.