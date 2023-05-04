Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.23 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23), RTT News reports. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $31.15-$32.00 EPS.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $31.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $729.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,391. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $698.24 and a 200-day moving average of $677.29. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.12.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.