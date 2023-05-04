Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.41

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Equinix has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 138.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $29.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $697.63 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $698.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 148.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.24.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

