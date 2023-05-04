Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Equifax by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Equifax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.