Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.
Equifax has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Equifax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Equifax by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Equifax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.