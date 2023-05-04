EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EQB Stock Down 1.3 %

EQB stock traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.54. 55,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.00.

EQB Company Profile

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that EQB will post 10.3080986 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

