EQB (TSE:EQB) Issues Earnings Results

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12, reports. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.
EQB Price Performance
Shares of EQB stock opened at C$62.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.44. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$70.00.
EQB Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.