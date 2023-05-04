EQB (TSE:EQB) Issues Earnings Results

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12, reports. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$62.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.44. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$70.00.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EQB

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.