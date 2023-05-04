EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$87.00 at TD Securities

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQGPF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $44.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183. EQB has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39.

EQB Company Profile

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.