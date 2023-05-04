EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TSE EQB opened at C$61.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.44. EQB has a 12-month low of C$44.81 and a 12-month high of C$70.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities analysts expect that EQB will post 10.3080986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

