EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.