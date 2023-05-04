EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.31. 4,514,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,694. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,497,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $582,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,193 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

