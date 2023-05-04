Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. 652,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $78.85.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

