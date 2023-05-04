Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $312.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.99 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Trading Down 0.5 %

ENV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,566. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $24,777,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Envestnet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.