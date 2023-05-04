Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Enerplus Stock Down 0.8 %

ERF stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 416,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,210. Enerplus has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$744.98 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 41.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.2436116 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Also, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

