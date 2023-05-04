Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Enerplus Stock Down 0.8 %
ERF stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 416,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,210. Enerplus has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$744.98 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 41.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.2436116 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Enerplus
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.