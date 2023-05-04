Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 2,786,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after buying an additional 341,320 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.