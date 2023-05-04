Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ERII traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 362,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,746. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ERII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,489 shares of company stock worth $571,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 289,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Further Reading

