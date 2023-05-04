Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 1.5 %

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 172.24% and a negative return on equity of 475.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

