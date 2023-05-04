Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Enel Chile by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 137,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

About Enel Chile

ENIC opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.89.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

