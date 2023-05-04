Endeavor Group (EDR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Endeavor Group (NYSE: EDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2023 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2023 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2023 – Endeavor Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDR stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,627. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,483,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,414,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

