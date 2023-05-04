Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $61.00. The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 60604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

