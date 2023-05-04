Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 7,197 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after acquiring an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $276.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,636,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,076,750. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $683.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

