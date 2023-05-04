Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 47 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $14.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,662.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,521.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,474.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Company Profile



AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

