Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.54% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,365. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $856.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.