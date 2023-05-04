Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,321,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,761,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 73,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

