Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DWX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,435. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $537.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

