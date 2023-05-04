Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 123,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,616. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.