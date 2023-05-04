Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.41. 269,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,947. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.73.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

