Emerson Electric Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. 764,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.