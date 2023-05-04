Emerson Electric Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EMR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. 764,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
