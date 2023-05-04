Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Down 10%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 1,751,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,538,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Embraer Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $14,162,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Embraer by 3,184.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

