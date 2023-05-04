Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 981,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.95. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.