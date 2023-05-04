Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.35.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $429.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,161. The firm has a market cap of $408.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $434.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

