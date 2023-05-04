Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE EIX traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

