Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $21.87 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

