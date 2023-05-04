Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.59

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 807936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

