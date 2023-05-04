Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

