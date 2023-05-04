Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESES – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,800 shares changing hands.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

