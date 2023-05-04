eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $561.76 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $561.76 million and $4.79 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,076.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00412627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00113113 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,377,704,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.