Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28. Eaton also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-$2.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.44. 2,092,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,515. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Eaton by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,597,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,572,000 after purchasing an additional 379,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

