Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Eaton worth $72,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Shares of ETN opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

