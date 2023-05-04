EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2,310.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

