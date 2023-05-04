Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 617,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 906,847 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,687,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after buying an additional 521,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

