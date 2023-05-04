Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WPP by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. WPP plc has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WPP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.4657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 760 ($9.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.29.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.