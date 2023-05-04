Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 115,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

