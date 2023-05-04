Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

