Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,569,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

